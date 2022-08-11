Get Ready For A Duran Duran Movie!

The group announced on August 10 – aka Duran Duran Appreciation Day – that a concert movie is coming to a movie theater near you.

Lead singer Simon Le Bon confirmed the ‘A Hollywood High, Duran Duran Live in Concert’ release and said in a statement via the group’s website, “It has been an incredible year (August-August) for the band.

Throughout the year, Duran Duran released their 15th studio album, “Future Past,” last October, were inducted into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame, performed at the Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth, performances in London and Birmingham, as well as the video for “Tonight United.”

“A Hollywood High, Duran Duran Live in Concert” will be released in cinemas in November 2022.”

What do you think of Duran Duran’s comeback? Is “Future Past” their best album?

(RetroPopMagazine)