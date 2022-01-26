Get Ready For “American Rock Stars” The Doc About Team USA’s Curlers!

Narrated by Nick Offerman, American Rock Stars follows Team Shuster from USA Men’s Olympic Curling as they prepare to defend their gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The series from Five Films and director Scott Boggins goes behind the scenes with the underdogs that stole our hearts in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Anchored by the team’s captain, John Shuster, the series shows a new side to each of the team members – Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys, and John Landsteiner – from their smalltown roots all the way to the dramatic trials. American Rock Stars will premiere today (January 26th)!