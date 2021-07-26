Get Ready For An All-Musical “The Simpsons”

The Simpsons is two months from the start of its 33rd season, where it will continue to hold the record as longest-running scripted show in television history. (The runner-up, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, isn’t even close, with 22 so far.) It’s still worth watching and, hard it may be to believe, but there are still some things it hasn’t done. For instance, while it’s regularly embraced musical numbers, it’s never done a full-musical episode. That will chance on Sept. 26, when the show returns.

And you’ll never believe who’s going to be the voice of Marge! Kristen Bell!!! LOVE IT!

(UpRoxx)