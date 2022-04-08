Get Ready For Another Busy Hurricane Season

The 2022 hurricane season is expected to be another busy one.

Weather researchers at Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season for the 7th consecutive year.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms in the Atlantic, at least four of which could become Category 3 storms or higher.

A typical hurricane season will see about 14 named storms. Last season saw 21, and 2020 saw an all-time record of 30.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through Nov. 30th.

Why are hurricanes becoming so much more common? Do we need to adjust what a ‘typical’ hurricane season looks like?