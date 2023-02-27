Get Ready For David Bowie Live! *sort of

David Bowie could be getting a virtual reality show.

Discussions are underway to create a digital avatar of the legendary performer, following in the footsteps of ABBA, whose virtual likenesses have been performing in London since last May.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper, “The idea of being able to recreate David’s charisma and electric showmanship for an audience is an intoxicating one, and the prospect of how that might be done is being explored. It’s a very exciting time.”

Bowie died of cancer in 2016.

Who would you like to see in VR?