Get Ready For “Doggy Parton” Pet Clothing From Dolly Parton!

One thing about Dolly Parton-she’s gonna stay busy!

As if she isn’t busy enough as a singer, actress, author–the list goes on, she is now adding a doggy apparel line.

Doggy Parton, is a line of dog apparel, accessories, toys and more. Buy it here!

A portion of the proceeds from Dolly’s new pet project, will go towards Willa B. Farms which is a pet rescue.

In a statement Dolly said, Puppy Love was my very first record and 6 decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever.

What is the most expensive item you have ever bought for one of your pets?