Get Ready For Halloween Scares

AMC’s annual FearFest starts tomorrow, with 680 hours of programming, including original stuff, like a new season of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” . . . not to mention new episodes of “The Walking Dead”, “Fear the Walking Dead”, and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”. And SYFY Halloween Will Feature Horror Movies All October Plus Brand New Originals “Chucky” and “Day of the Dead”! But if you’re like Jennifer and you’re looking for something more kid-friendly, HBO Max and Cartoon Network are doing “Scoobtober”, with a month of “Scooby-Doo” shows and movies.