Get Ready For Idiot Sandwich

Gordon Ramsay is developing a new show for Fox called “Idiot Sandwich”. (a sandwich competition) The title of the show is based on a popular meme from a sketch on “The Late Late Show”. It was a parody of “Kitchen Nightmares”, with James Corden facing off against Julie Chen . . . and Chef Ramsay screaming at them the whole time. At one point, he takes two pieces of bread, puts one on each of Julie’s ears, and makes her call herself an idiot sandwich. This was back in 2015, but it’s still got legs. Ramsay says, quote, “Wherever I go, there’s some young kid somewhere that wants to be called an ‘idiot sandwich.'”