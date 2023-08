Oscar Mayer is bringing back a beloved invention: the hot dog straw.

The company shared a statement saying, “Using a delicious Oscar Mayer wiener as its muse, the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw mirrors the same size and color of a delicious cooked dog and is made using food safe soft silicone to replicate the feel of a real Oscar Mayer hot dog.”

You can preorder one for free at oscarmayer.com.

Will you be ordering a hot dog straw? I must!