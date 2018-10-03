Get Ready for “Presidential Alert” on Your Phone

Cell phones across the country will buzz an alert today at 2:18 Eastern Standard Time as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts the first nationwide mobile device Emergency Alert test.

The subject of the alert will read: “Presidential Alert” and the text will say: “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The system test is said to be for a high-level “presidential” alert that would be used only in a nationwide emergency, such as a nuclear attack or widespread terror attack.

It’s the first test of the National Wireless Emergency System by FEMA.

Wade Witmer is with FEMA says phones with mobile carriers that participate in the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which sends out information on hazardous weather, or missing children, will get the alert.

FEMA officials estimate it will reach about 75% of all mobile phones in the country.

While users can opt out of messages on missing children and natural disasters, they can’t opt out of these presidential alerts which are issued at the direction of the White House and activated by FEMA.

FEMA officials say the alert can not be used for a personal message from the President.

A group of New Yorkers has filed a lawsuit arguing they shouldn’t be forced to receive the alerts under their right to free speech.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York City, claiming the new alert system represents an unconstitutional seizure of electronic devices.

Litigants argue that the system would allow President Trump and future presidents to disseminate propaganda.

