British coronavirus vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert has many science accolades to her credit, but now shares an honor with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness. Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at Oxford University and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of 6-women in the COVID-19 fight who have new Barbies modeled after them. Toy maker Mattel is recognizing them with a line of Barbie “role model” dolls.