Tiger Woods has unveiled his new apparel company. He released a new video on X last night. The new line will be called Sun Day Red. Here’s the promo he posted. Of Note: The new logo looks like a tiger in motion. He’s now in business with TaylorMade and you’ll see him wear his new stuff at this week’s Genesis Invitational. His “TW” logo doesn’t seem to be in use any longer……The company’s website says the line is coming May 1st and will also include women and children’s styles.