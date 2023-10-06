Get Ready For Sure To Be Classic Christmas Movie – “It’s A Wonderful Knife”!

“It’s a Wonderful Knife is a spin on the classic It’s a Wonderful Life,” explains director Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls, V/H/S/99). “It’s about a young woman named Winnie Carruthers who lives in this town that’s obsessed with Christmas. There’s this tragedy that strikes the town, and she rises to the occasion, but her best friend is killed. We jump forward a year, and she’s wracked with guilt, and she’s unable to move on, and in her spiral she ends up making this wish that maybe things would be better if she didn’t exist. She wakes up into a nightmare version of this town, and there’s many more people dead, and it’s up to her to solve this mystery before it’s too late.”

(EW.com)