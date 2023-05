Rick Springfield is teaming up with some fellow 80’s rockers for an epic summer tour.

The just-announced ‘I Want My 80’s’ tour kicks off August 4th in Youngstown, OH and wraps up Sept. 16th in Fresno, CA.

He’ll be joined by a rotating lineup of 80’s greats including The Hooters, Tommy Tutone, Paul Young, John Waite, and The Tubes.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th.

What bands would be part of your ultimate 80’s concert lineup?

