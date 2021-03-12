Get Ready To Spring Forward

The beginning of Daylight Saving Time means it’s time to set your clocks ahead one hour this weekend. The new time takes effect 2:00 Eastern Sunday morning. So before going to bed on Saturday night, set clocks ahead 1 hour. Americans perform this ritual twice a year because of a suggestion made by Benjamin Franklin back in the year 1784. It was first enacted by the federal government in 1918 to save coal during World War One. The idea is to make better use of daylight and to conserve energy. Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time.