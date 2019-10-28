Get the tissues: Mega mentor Taylor Swift shares emotional moment with 'Voice' contestant

Trae Patton/NBC

Trae Patton/NBCTaylor Swift is serving as mega mentor for the Knockout Rounds of The Voice starting tonight -- and you’d better have tissues handy.

The singer, who’s advising all four teams, shares an emotional moment with Kelly Clarkson’s contestant Melinda Rodriguez.

Melinda, who’s chosen to sing Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby,” tells Taylor that her brother is a huge Swiftie and has the names of every Taylor album tattooed on his body. She reveals that her brother is undergoing a heart transplant as they speak, bringing tears to both Taylor and Kelly’s eyes.

Melinda explains she had her brother’s blessing to miss his surgery.

"He said, 'You can't leave [The Voice] because what if [the mega mentor is] Taylor Swift?'" she tells them. "This song definitely goes out to my brother because to see Taylor there today, when he's undergoing heart surgery, I just thought, 'How is this happening?' Chris has to wake up because there's no way I can't tell him about this. That'd be the world's biggest injustice.'"

Taylor asks Melinda for her brother's address so they can send him some gifts. As for how everything turns out, you’ll have to watch to see.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

