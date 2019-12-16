Get to know this year's Grammy nominees with new compilation album coming Jan. 17

GRAMMY Recordings®/Warner Records

GRAMMY Recordings®/Warner Records After the nominees for the Grammy Awards were announced a couple of weeks ago, did you think to yourself, "Wait -- I've never heard those songs?" Well, here's a quick way to get up to speed.

The 2020 Grammy Nominees album will be available January 17 and it features a roundup of the artists nominated in the top categories -- Best New Artist, and Album, Song and Record of the Year -- as well as nominees in some of the other categories.

Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, The Jonas Brothers, Beyoncé and Lil Nas X are among the artists featured, as are Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris and more.

When you log onto 2020GrammyAlbum.com to pre-order, you can also enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which take place in L.A. on Sunday, January 26. There's no purchase necessary to enter or to win; all the details are on the website.

A portion of the album's proceeds will go to the Grammy Museum and to MusiCares, two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that provide, respectively, musical education programs and assistance to music people in need.

Here's the 2020 Grammy Nominees album track listing:

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Khalid, "Talk"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Ariana Grande & Social House, "Boyfriend"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Post Malone & Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Vampire Weekend, "Harmony Hall"

Bon Iver, "Hey Ma"

Lana Del Rey, "Norman F***ing Rockwell"

Little Big Town, "The Daughters"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile, "Common"

Brothers Osborne, "I Don't Remember (Me Before You)"

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, "Brand New Man"

