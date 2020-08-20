Get what you need! Rolling Stones to open official flagship store on London's Carnaby Street

Courtesy of Bravado/The Rolling Stones

If you’re a Rolling Stones fan, you’ll probably be able to get what you need at a new flagship store that the band is opening in London on September 9.

The retail store, RS No. 9 Carnaby, is located on Carnaby Street in London’s famous Soho district and will sell exclusive apparel and merchandise focusing on The Rolling Stones. The store has been created by Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merch company, in partnership with the British rock legends.

“Soho has always encapsulated Rock ‘n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store,” the band says in a joint statement. “We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

The shop will offer exclusive fashions, accessories and merch under its own RS No. 9 Carnaby brand, including Stones-themed items designed in partnership with various other popular companies. Of course, the band’s albums and singles will be available at the store, and their music will be played on speakers heard throughout the day.

The store also will introduce Stones Red, the band’s official color, which is featured on the group’s famous lips-and-tongue logo. A collection offering items featuring the color will be available at the shop.

In addition, RS No. 9 Carnaby will boast a glass floor with lyrics to Stones songs, while fitting rooms will be decorated with cover art of the band’s albums. Also, the store’s window will feature what’s described as “a world first soundwave installation” that was inspired by the first line of the classic 1966 Stones tune “Paint It Black.”

Items from the RS No. 9 Carnaby brand also will be sold online.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.