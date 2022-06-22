Get your custom ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Elton John teddy bear for just $400

UMe

With a price tag of just under $400, this stuffed animal isn’t going to be one you want to give to the kids.

The legendary German toy company Steiff has teamed up with Elton John to create a limited edition teddy bear that’s a tribute to both Elton and his 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Just like Benny in “Benny and the Jets,” the teddy sports a “mohair suit” of soft fur and also rocks a pair of exclusive sunglasses from the Elton John Eyewear collection.

Images from the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album cover appear on the teddy’s footpads, and he has detailing that makes him look like he’s wearing a baseball jacket with “Elton John” embroidered on the back, as Elton does on the album cover. He’s even wearing a “diamond” cross earring in one fuzzy ear, just like Elton does, and the signature Steiff button in his ear is gold-plated.

Only 3,000 Elton teddies will be produced, at $395 a pop. You can preorder them now; they ship October 31.

