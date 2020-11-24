Get your first look at Goo Goo Dolls' "augmented-reality movie musical" 'It's Christmas All Over'

Courtesy FanTracks

Goo Goo Dolls have announced details of It’s Christmas All Over, an “augmented-reality movie musical” inspired by their holiday album of the same name.

The movie, created with the livestreaming platform FanTracks, debuts globally at 7 p.m. ET on December 12, though FanTracks subscribers can get a sneak peek at the day before.

In the film, Goo Goo Dolls travel through the past, present and future in search of the lost “Spirit of Christmas.” During their travels, which take them to city streets, subways, taxis, a 1940s-era speakeasy and the set of The Ed Sullivan Show, the band will perform songs from their holiday album and classic holiday standards. The message: Even though we’re all being kept apart by our current situation, we’re all unified by the true meaning of Christmas.

The band is also offering two autographed guitars to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Music Gives to St. Jude Kids — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The whole thing was shot back in October. In a statement, singer John Rzeznik says, “It was such an amazing experience getting to play songs from our new record live for the first time. We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear these Christmas tunes in this unique way, and we hope they bring some cheer to this peculiar holiday season. Happy holidays from all of us to every single one of you!!”

While the movie will be free to watch, fans can purchase VIP private video Meet-and-Greets and a Q&A with the band.

By the way, there was an “Ultimate Goo Goo Dolls Christmas VIP Package” that cost $1,500, but it’s sold out. In addition to a 10-minute private meet-and-greet, it included all the exclusive merch the group created to promote the holiday album, from a Christmas sweater and scarf to a limited-edition record layer and a “leg lamp,” just like the one in A Christmas Story.





