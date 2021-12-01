Get Your Miller High Life Gingerbread Dive Bar!

This is a gingerbread house like you’ve never seen before!

Check it out!

They’re available beginning December 6th here!

Miller High Life has created the ultimate gingerbread house, well actually it’s a dive bar, complete with a customizable bar sign.

The kit also comes with Miller High Life wall art, a mini pool table and working lights that you can dim for the full bar effect.

The walls are infused with Miller High Life and you can “recreate that distinct sticky floor feeling” with the included maple syrup to which you can pour on the floor.

The price of the kit is $50 and will be available on December 6th through Miller High Life’s website.

Tell us the best way to construct a gingerbread house! What’s the coolest gingerbread house kit you’ve seen?