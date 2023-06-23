Get Your Very Own Maury Povich “You Are NOT The Father” At Home DNA Kit!

Maury Povich is taking his act to the next level by starting a business that provides at-home DNA paternity testing services for families seeking solutions.

The TV personality, known for using the tagline “You are NOT the father” while announcing paternity test results on his show, is now marketing a DNA paternity test that can be performed anywhere.

These new tests are available from Maury through his business, “The Results are In.”

The testing kits come with everything needed to collect a DNA sample, and after that, the samples are delivered to the DNA Diagnostics Center lab without the help of medical professionals or annoying TV producers and their cameras.

Results from Maury’s company are said to be available in 2–3 business days, have a 99.99% accuracy rate, and be completely confidential.

Povich said, “I’ve seen firsthand how DNA testing can change lives and bring families together. With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

Why do you think it is wrong of Maury Povich to capitalize from this new product?

(TMZ)