Getting Closer To God Could Kill You

8-people were rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of their hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness . Phoenix fire officials say a women’s church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail at around 7:00 a.m. for a retreat. Fire officials say the group consisted of women from Alabama, Tennessee, and California, and that they were filming for a documentary called “Bad Girls Gone God,” where they embark on strenuous activities to get closer to God. It was also 106-degrees. Many suffered from heat exhaustion and dehydration, but they’re all going to be fine. Have you ever hiked in Arizona?