Ghost Or Not?

A truck driver’s dashcam video showing a mysterious figure appearing on the side of an empty road in Arizona has viewers discussing the possibility of a supernatural occurrence. William Church, a truck driver who reportedly drove down Arizona State Route 87 on Saturday, March 11, noticed a bright glare in his dashcam, and he thinks the flashing figure could be a ghost! The suspected specter was spotted at around 2:30 a.m. local time while Church passed the highway’s 200-mile marker, which is located between Phoenix and Payson, Arizona. Do you think it’s a ghost?