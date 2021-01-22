‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ Gets a New Ghost

Despite Ghostbusters: Afterlife being delayed several times, the hype for the film is real and with the introduction of a new ghost in the film, the excitement should rise a little more.

The ghost named “Muncher” made his debut on an episode of MasterChef Junior: Spain that was done in conjunction with the film.

The blue ghost only appeared for a short period of time, but the comparisons between Muncher and Slimer started instantly.

When Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters it’ll take place thirty years after Ghostbusters II and follows kids from a small town that discover their granddad’s equipment.

The film has been delayed several times, but is currently scheduled to be in theaters on June 11.

What do you think of Muncher?