Ghostbusters Afterlife

Check out the first official trailer for Ghostbuster: Afterlife. The film is directed by Jason Reitman and it’s written by Reitman. The film stars the original characters, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts (although they’re not in this trailer!) It’s the direct sequel to the original 1984 Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2. (1989) This new film is set 30-years after Ghostbusters II, the story follows a family moving to a small town, where they learn more about who they are and the secrets of the town itself.