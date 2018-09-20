Giant bundles of marijuana wash up on FL beaches

At least 100 pounds of marijuana washed up on the coast of Florida with authorities unaware of where it originated.

A witness reportedly said people fought over the bundles, which contained 5-kilo bricks of marijuana.

Officials say the bundles could be from an overturned boat due to Hurricane Florence, or from a plane drop gone wrong.

The bundles are now in the possession of federal authorities.

No other information is available at this time.

