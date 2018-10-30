Giant Inflatable Colon Stolen From Kansas Hospital Found

(Photo courtesy: Kansas City Police)

A giant inflatable colon that was stolen in Missouri has been recovered. The ten-foot, 150 pound tubular intestine was stolen from the bed of a pick-up truck parked in a neighborhood in Kansas City earlier this month. It came from the University of Kansas Cancer Center, and was supposed to be put on display at a breast cancer charity run two days after it was taken. Kansas City Police said on Twitter that it was found in a vacant house. The colon is worth around four-thousand dollars, and is used to teach people about colon screenings and the dangers of colon cancer. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and it is their number-two priority.