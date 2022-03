Hide now. Arachnophobes, beware! An invasive species of spider has made its home in parts of Georgia. The Joro spider is native to East Asia, but it was first noticed in the U.S. in 2014. Entomologist Dr. Will Hudson from the University of Georgia is personally acquainted with the spiders and says not to worry. If you’re squeamish about creepy, crawly, long-legged things it may comfort you to know that the spiders won’t hurt you. They also eat lots of insects!