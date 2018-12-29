Giant Trump rat balloon to fly by Mar-a-Lago

A giant balloon of a rat striking an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump is set to fly near his regular vacation spot the Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

President Trump was supposed to visit the West Palm Beach area for the holidays but instead stayed in Washington D.C. for spending bill negotiations in the wake of the government shutdown.

Local protestors still plan to send the President a message despite his change of plans for the holidays.

Claude Taylor, the chair of Mad Dog PAC, which is the group responsible for the ‘Impeachment Now,’ customized the inflatable 12-foot rat designed to look like the President and told CBS12 he is taking it on a boat ride with fellow protesters to cruise around Mar-a-Lago.

“The message to Donald Trump is to resign now,” said Taylor. “A lot of people in downtown Palm Beach will get a physical representation of Donald Trump, the rat.”

President Trump won’t be at Mar-a-Lago Saturday, but Taylor says that “won’t stop his mission.”