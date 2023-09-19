Gibson launches new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass

ABC/Donna Svennevik

If you ever wanted to play bass like Gene Simmons, Gibson is here to help you get closer to reaching that goal.

The guitar company just launched the new Gene Simmons EB-0 Bass, inspired by Simmons’ heavily modified 1959 EB-0, the instrument he played during KISS live shows and TV appearances in the ’70s. Like Simmons’ own bass, the Gene Simmons EB-0 features a VOS finish in Ebony, with a reshaped neck, a relocated pickup closer to the bridge and more.

Only 100 of these instruments are being sold for a little under $6,500. They can be purchased at Gibson Custom Shop dealers and online at gibson.com.

