Gibson partnering with John Lennon-themed charities to mark the late Beatle's 80th birthday

New York Times Co./Larry C. Morris/Getty Images

The Gibson guitar company’s Gibson Gives charity is teaming up with the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and the John Lennon Songwriting Contest for a special celebration to mark what would have been the late Beatles legend’s 80th birthday.

In honor of John Lennon‘s contributions to music, culture, activism and art, a virtual Imagine Party will be held on October 9 at the Lennon Educational Tour Bus’ Instagram Live page. The online program will feature various celebrities, as well as winners of the Lennon Songwriting Contest, Lennon Bus participants and educators sharing stories while showcasing Gibson guitars that belonged to John and the songs he wrote with them. The event also will offer special giveaways and promotions.

The partnership between Gibson and the Lennon Songwriting Contest and Tour Bus also will help support music education and promote musicianship and songwriting. One initiative will provide 24 Lennon contest winners with Gibson-made guitars. Musicians and songwriters who enter the songwriting contest will have the opportunity to win a variety of cash awards and prizes.

“Gibson Gives is all about inspiring, creating, and supporting music one guitar at a time,” says Gibson president and CEO James “JC” Curleigh. “This is our opportunity to ‘imagine’ what could be possible for future musicians by partnering with the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, especially during this challenging era.”

By Matt Friedlander

