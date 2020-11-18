Gibson releasing Jimi Hendrix 1969 Flying V and 1967 SG Custom signature model guitars

Courtesy of Gibson

The Gibson company has introduced two new signature guitar models based on instruments played by the late Jimi Hendrix. The guitars, which are priced at $9,999, are recreations of Hendrix’s ebony 1969 Flying V — in both right-handed and left-handed models — and his white 1967 SG Custom.

Hendrix played his Gibson Flying V throughout his Band of Gypsys era, as well as during his performance at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival. Only 125 right-handed Flying V guitars and 25 left-handed versions will be made available of the instrument, which will feature an aged ebony finish and aged gold hardware.

Jimi famously played a right-handed SG Custom — strung lefty — when he appeared on a September 1969 episode of The Dick Cavett Show, during which he performed a medley of “Izabella” and “Machine Gun.” One-hundred-and-50 signature SG Custom guitars will be produced, featuring an aged Polaris white finish and aged gold hardware.

The signature Flying V and SG Custom models will be housed in specially designed cases, with the interior linings respectively inspired by the clothes Hendrix wore at the Isle of Wight festival and The Cavett Show.

“I don’t know of a more perfect time than the present for the world to be inspired and electrified by the spirit of Jimi, embodied in these guitars!” says Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and president/CEO of the Experience Hendrix company. “Jimi didn’t play with just his hands, he played his heart and really his soul, using his guitar to create positive energy…Gibson has harnessed some of that energy, and beautifully!”

Coinciding with the news of the signature guitars, Gibson has launched the “Inspired by Hendrix” series, which will feature various Jimi-inspired performances, interviews and special events posted on Gibson’s social-media pages.

By Matt Friedlander

