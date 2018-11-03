Gillum intern arrested in FL for throwing chocolate milk at college Republicans

An intern for Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic candidate in the Florida Governor’s race, has been arrested and charged with battery for throwing chocolate milk on College Republicans at Florida State University (FSU).

Shelby Shoup threw milk on the College Republicans who were tabling on campus and then kicked Gillum’s opponent Republican Ron DeSantis’ sign out of the ground.

Shoup is listed as an intern for the Andrew Gillum for Florida Governor Campaign on LinkedIn and a member of FSU Students for Justice in Palestine.

Shoup threw her drink on SFU College Republicans Vice-Membership Chair, Daisy Judge, and threw the remainder of her drink on another male student who tried to de-escalate the situation, according to a statement released by the College Republicans at FSU.

FSU released a statement via Twitter Friday confirming that the student was identified, arrested, and charged with battery.