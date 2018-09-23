Gillum Surprises Local Crowd Protesting for Puerto Rico

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum made a surprise appearance in downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday at a protest for storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Gillum told the crowd of nearly 800 at Meyer Amphitheater, “I want to remind this country to do right by the people of this country.”

Protestors made their way to the amphitheater after passing Mar-A-Lago while honking their vehicle horns and waving Puerto Rican flags.

A few protestors remarked that they were out in force to show Congress and the Trump Administration that Puerto Rico needs more of their attention and support. Specifically, they are calling for an agenda that will allow the island’s economy to grow and prosper, they said.

Additionally, a Baby Trump balloon made its first local appearance at the event.

