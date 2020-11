Taco Tuesday just got a tad more expensive — at least at Grand Velas Resorts in Cabo, Mexico.

There is now a $25,000 taco on the menu at the resort’s Frida restaurant.

It includes Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and black truffle brie cheese topped with a salsa made with dried Morita chili peppers and ultra-premium tequila.

Last but not least, it’s served on a gold flake-infused corn tortilla.

