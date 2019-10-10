Gingers unite! Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry team up for World Mental Health Day

Mark Surridge

Mark SurridgeAs they teased Wednesday, Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry have teamed up to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.

In a video posted to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram page, Ed pops by Harry’s house, where he mistakenly thinks they’re teaming up to raise awareness about the plight of people with red hair, or 'gingers,' as they're known in the U.K.

“I’ve been trying to write a song about this to get it out to more people,” he tells Harry. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us, with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We're not gonna take it anymore. We are ginger, and we are going to fight.’”

Harry quickly sets him straight, saying, “Um, okay. This is slightly awkward. There may have been a miscommunication -- this is about World Mental Health Day?”

We then see a shot of Ed’s computer, where he quickly deletes the title “Gingers Unite.” We also see a glimpse of his notes for the meeting: “HRH Prince Harry and the king of ging Ed Sheeran get together to change the perception of people with Moroccan sunset hair.”

The two then address the camera for the video’s real message: mental health awareness. “Reach out, make sure your friends, strangers, look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together,” Harry says.

