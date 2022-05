You can now show your love for Girl Scout cookies even when it isn’t “cookie season.”

Makeup company HipDot has partnered with Girl Scouts of America to release a new makeup collection based on the famous cookies.

There are eyeshadow palettes based on Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Lemon cookies, plus a brush set.

You can find this Girl Scouts makeup collection at HipDot.com or Ulta.com!

What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Would you be interested in this collection?

(FoodandWine)