Girl Scout Cookie Sales Have Gone Digital, and I Did Not Expect This Backlash

Girl Scout Cookie sales have gone digital and can you believe some people have an issue with it? A mom wrote about her experience with the digital platform. She said that at first it was great and the sales were rolling in. She said then the complaints started rolling in. One family member wrote, so much for the old-fashioned way of wearing uniforms and going house to house and learning what rejection is. She said another family member DEMANDED a video of a “cookie pitch” before they would purchase any cookies. What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor? Do you care how you purchase your cookies, whether it’s digital, in person from a parent or in person from a scout?