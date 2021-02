K-Swiss just teamed up with the Girl Scouts to release a line of cookie sneakers. There are three different shoes: Green and brown shoes based on Thin Mints . . . fuzzy orange and purple shoes for Coconut Caramel cookies . . . and tan and bright blue shoes for the Trefoils shortbread cookies. The shoes are available in women’s and kids’ sizes for $70 to $75, and you can buy them now at K-Swiss.com.