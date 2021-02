The Girl Scouts are getting ready to hit a store near you and the internet! Girl Scouts will be hosting cookie booths at Walmart, Publix, Duffy’s Sports Grills, Hooters, GNC and some Lowe’s stores. Plus, you can buy the tasty treats online at www.gssef.org We love Tagalongs and Thin Mints. The cookies will be on sale from February 18th through March 21st!