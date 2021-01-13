Girl Scout Cookies Are Coming

If you have been preparing to hand over your wallet for some Thin Mints, you’re going to have to do things differently this year. The Girl Scouts of U.S.A. have announced that this year’s cookie season will be solely online to avoid any spread of Covid-19. The Girl Scouts have also announced a partnership with Grubhub, which means you can get quick delivery of your favorite cookies at home. You can start ordering your Girl Scout Cookies nationwide on their ordering site starting February 1. Alongside the classics — Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites/Samoas (depending on your region of the country), Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread/ Trefoils, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Girl Scout S’mores — GSUSA is introducing a new offering called the Toast-Yay! cookie. It’s inspired by French toast.