Girl Scout Cookies Could Be Delivered To Your Door

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, which means girls everywhere are hitting the pavement . . Things have changed with the times . . . and the pandemic . . . there’s online ordering, home shipping, virtual cookie booths . . . and now the Girl Scouts have partnered with DoorDash for on-demand cookie deliveries…..According to a press release, nationwide DoorDash deliveries will start sometime next month . . . but they’ll only be available in “select areas.”…..You can periodically check the local availability by searching for “Girl Scouts” in DoorDash’s app. It could happen in the next month, but beginning on February 18th, you can enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to secure your boxes. And remember: There’s a new cookie called Adventurefuls, which are brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt.