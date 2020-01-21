Girl Scout Parodies Lizzo to Sell Cookies

You’ve got to give props to Amory Vargo, a Girl Scout who masterfully made a Lizzo parody video to sell Girl Scout cookies.

She made the video in order to win a trip to land an all-expenses-paid trip to camp and her mom slash Troop Leader was pleasantly surprised.

Amory’s version of “Truth Hurts” boasts the lyrics, “You could have had a Thin Mint, minty middle, helping our community, just a little/I’m comin around, you can call me back/And then there’s the sound, of you enjoying your snack.”

The video has already received over 20,000 views on YouTube and is approaching the 60,000 mark fast.

What do you think about Amory’s video?