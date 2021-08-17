Girl Scouts Announce New Chocolate and Salted Caramel Cookie

Girl Scout Cookie season is still months away, but the organization is teasing its devotees with a glimpse into a new flavor! The Girl Scouts of the USA have announced a new chocolate and salted caramel cookie! Called “Adventurefuls,” the cookie is described as “indulgent brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.” Girl Scout Cookie usually season runs between the months of January and April. Are you going to try these “Adventurefuls” cookies when they are released? Do you usually stock up on Girl Scout Cookies every year?

