Girl Scouts Sponsors Cookies for Healthcare Heroes Event This Saturday (3/13)

Lake Worth, FL; February 1, 2021–Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida (GSSEF) is hosting its first ever Cookies for Healthcare Heroes event on Saturday, March 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at four South Florida locations. Cookies for Healthcare Heroes is an opportunity for the community to support the Girl Scout Cookie Sale while also supporting and recognizing the efforts of the women and men working in healthcare.

The onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 put our community’s hospitals and healthcare providers in the spotlight. These passionate and brave professionals have risked their own well-being and served on the frontlines of an unprecedented crisis. We think they are modern day heroes and we want your help to say, “Thank you!” GSSEF has teamed up with local hospitals to create the new Cookies for Healthcare Heroes program. Cookie donations will go directly to the women and men who have helped patients – and supported families – through this recent healthcare emergency.

During the event, cookie lovers can choose to purchase any of the eight popular varieties of Girl Scout cookies as well as donate to Cookies for Healthcare Heroes at a drive through cookie booth at one of the following partner locations:

The Landing at Tradition, 10824 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Jupiter Medical Center, 1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458

GSSEF Headquarters, 6944 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33388

Donations to the Cookies for Healthcare Heroes program can be made by the box ($5.00 per box), by the case ($60.00 per case), or in any other amount desired. The donated cookies will be delivered to the healthcare heroes here in our community. Customers can make a donation to Cookies for Healthcare Heroes the day of the event, at any cookie booth or by visiting www.cookiesforhealthcareheroes.org.

About Girl Scouts

We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. More than any other organization in our community, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida empowers girls ages 5 to 17 with vision and voice—girls who command their future, engage their communities and inspire others. We offer every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida serves more than 8,000 girls in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee Counties. To explore opportunities to volunteer or partner with Girl Scouts, call 561-427-0177 or visit www.gssef.org.