Girl, We DIDN’T Know It WASN’T True!

Pop music has always been part talent show, part magic trick. This has never been more apparent than it was on this day – November 15, 1990, when German producer Frank Farian revealed in a press conference that then-superstars Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, members of the pop duo Milli Vanilli, hadn’t sung a note on Girl You Know It’s True, their 1989 multi-platinum debut album.

“We sold our souls to the devil,” Pilatus the Los Angeles Times just days after Farian’s bombshell. “We lied to our families and our friends. We let down our fans. We realize exactly what we did to achieve our success. We made some very big mistakes and we apologize.”

(MentalFloss)