The 18-year-old who pushed her teenage friend of a 60-foot bridge in Washington state has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

On Friday, prosecutors filed the charge with a declaration of probable cause from the arresting officer which states “it is clear that Taylor Smith engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury to Jordan Holgerson.”

Taylor Smith faces the possibility of a year and jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Related content:

The post Girl who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge charged with reckless endangerment appeared first on 850 WFTL.