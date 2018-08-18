Girl who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge charged with reckless endangerment

The 18-year-old who pushed her teenage friend of a 60-foot bridge in Washington state has been charged with one count of reckless endangerment.

On Friday, prosecutors filed the charge with a declaration of probable cause from the arresting officer which states “it is clear that Taylor Smith engaged in conduct which created a substantial risk of death and resulted in serious physical injury to Jordan Holgerson.”

Taylor Smith faces the possibility of a year and jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Related content:

Girl Pushed 60 Feet Off A Bridge And Into A River In Washington State

The post Girl who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge charged with reckless endangerment appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two people shot during local High School Football Game Two people shot during football game at Palm Beach Central High School Gunfire reported during local High School Football Game Authorities Searching for Missing 20-Year-Old Possibly Traveling to South Carolina Orlando Student Denied School Lunch Because She Was 15 Cents Short Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Gets Life in Prison
Comments