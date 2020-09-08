Give It To Me Little Debbie!!!! Oatmeal Cream Pie’s Are Becoming A CEREAL!

2020 needs a bright spot and this is it! Little Debbie and Kellogg are collaborating on a new oatmeal pie breakfast cereal.

GET IN MY BELLY!

The original lunchbox dessert turns 60 this year and the iconic sandwich cookie has turned into cereal, it’s being described as “crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating.”

The new oatmeal pie cereal is set to hit store shelves in December and will retail between $3.99 and $5.69.

If you could turn another Little Debbie treat into a cereal what would it be? SWISS CAKE ROLLS!!!!!