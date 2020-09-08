Give It To Me Little Debbie!!!! Oatmeal Cream Pie’s Are Becoming A CEREAL!

2020 needs a bright spot and this is it! Little Debbie and Kellogg are collaborating on a new oatmeal pie breakfast cereal.
The original lunchbox dessert turns 60 this year and the iconic sandwich cookie has turned into cereal, it’s being described as “crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating.”
The new oatmeal pie cereal is set to hit store shelves in December and will retail between $3.99 and $5.69.
If you could turn another Little Debbie treat into a cereal what would it be? SWISS CAKE ROLLS!!!!!