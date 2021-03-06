Gladys Knight featured in new Coming to America sequel singing "Midnight Train to Georgia" parody

Amazon Studios

Gladys Knight is one of several music stars who make cameo appearances in Coming 2 America, the new sequel to Eddie Murphy‘s hit 1988 comedy Coming to America, which you can watch on Prime Video now.

Knight is featured performing “Midnight Train from Zamunda,” a send-up of her chart-topping 1973 hit with her old backing group The Pips, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Also appearing are En Vogue and Salt-N-Pepa, who perform a take off on their 1993 classic “Whatta Man,” rechristened “Whatta King,” combined with a rendition of Sister Sledge‘s “We Are Family.”

“Midnight Train from Zamunda” and the “Whatta King”/”We Are Family” mashup also appear on the Coming 2 America soundtrack album. In addition, Nile Rodgers of Chic is featured on the film’s theme song, alongside John Legend and Nigerian singer/rapper Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, Knight will be joining Dionne Warwick tonight at 8 p.m. ET to celebrate the premiere of Coming 2 America by live tweeting with fans via the #Coming2America hashtag.

By Matt Friedlander and Rachel George

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.